Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,150 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 1,678.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Autohome by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 261,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 222,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $34.79 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.19.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

