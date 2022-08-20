Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) versus Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Critical Review

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Vivakor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems 4.69% 12.27% 4.03% Vivakor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Casella Waste Systems and Vivakor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 0 0 0 1 4.00 Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Vivakor.

94.9% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Vivakor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $889.21 million 4.93 $41.10 million $0.91 93.18 Vivakor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vivakor.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Vivakor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. It also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2022, it owned and/or operated 50 solid waste collection operations, 65 transfer stations, 23 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 3 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

