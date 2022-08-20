Head-To-Head Survey: Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Advanced Info Service Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.99 $4.96 billion $1.95 13.33 Advanced Info Service Public $5.68 billion 2.89 $842.66 million $0.28 19.71

Analyst Recommendations

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service Public. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and Advanced Info Service Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $37.22, suggesting a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Advanced Info Service Public 14.86% 35.12% 7.44%

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Advanced Info Service Public on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies. The company also distributes handsets, as well as cash cards; and electronic money and electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; distributes internet equipment; publishes telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides training and online advertising services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

