Head-To-Head Contrast: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) vs. Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and Atlas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas 1 3 2 0 2.17

Atlas has a consensus target price of $15.09, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.08 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Atlas $1.65 billion 2.16 $400.50 million $1.77 8.10

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum -8.56% -6.77% -1.11% Atlas 32.11% 13.79% 4.71%

Summary

Atlas beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Atlas

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It also provides electricity to oil and gas, mining, and other industries, as well as government backed and private utilities; and power solutions comprising plant design, fast-tracked installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation, and service and maintenance. As of March 10, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 132 vessels, 30 gas turbines, and 414 diesel generators. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.