Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) versus Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Head to Head Contrast

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -18.01% -45.33% -15.83% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.99 -$80.03 million ($1.00) -14.80 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $39.67 million 0.83 -$17.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Udemy and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Udemy and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy currently has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 63.29%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Summary

Udemy beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

