Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,570 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Absci worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Absci by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Absci Co. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $371.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

ABSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

