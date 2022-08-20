Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,053 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,147,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In related news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at $272,146,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl Stock Down 3.0 %

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $11.20 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

