Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

