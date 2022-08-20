Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,420 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Backblaze worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Backblaze Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 7.50 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.81 and a 12 month high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is 5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.35. The company has a market cap of $231 million and a PE ratio of -5.07.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Backblaze Company Profile



Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

