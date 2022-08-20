Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %
TBK opened at $71.84 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
