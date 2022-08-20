Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

TBK opened at $71.84 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

