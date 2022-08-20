Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPT opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $892.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

