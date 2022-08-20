Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,888 Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,147,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,325,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $23,222,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POLY opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. Plantronics had a return on equity of 684.84% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

