Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 482,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE GPMT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $526.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

