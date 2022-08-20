Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95.

