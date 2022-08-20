FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Boosted by Wedbush

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $16.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2024 earnings at $17.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.68 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Shares of HD stock opened at $321.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average is $307.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

