Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells $2,255,600.00 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $224.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.24 and a fifty-two week high of $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average is $189.15.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 62,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,468,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 186.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

