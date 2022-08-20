SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 55,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.69. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.