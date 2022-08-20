Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 170,683 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

HAIL stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $64.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.