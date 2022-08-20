BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.61% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,487,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,204,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $39.84.

