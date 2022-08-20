The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $2,110,318.31 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

On Thursday, May 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72.

On Monday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $349.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

