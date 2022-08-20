Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells $2,321,821.64 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 77,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $2,321,821.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,223,721.59.

On Monday, August 8th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,718,062.88.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.