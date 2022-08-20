Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells $2,321,821.64 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 77,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $2,321,821.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,223,721.59.
- On Monday, August 8th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,718,062.88.
Clear Secure Price Performance
NYSE:YOU opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Clear Secure
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
Further Reading
