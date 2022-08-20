Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 102 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 748,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $101.21 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.16.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

