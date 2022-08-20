Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350,509 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $60.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.