Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.