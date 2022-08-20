Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,024 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 782,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.36 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.