Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

