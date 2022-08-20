Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,247,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,089,000 after acquiring an additional 192,622 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,538 shares of company stock worth $178,365. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.