World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of World Fuel Services worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,518,000 after buying an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 266,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

