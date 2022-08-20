Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of ConnectOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 38.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

