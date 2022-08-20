Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $2,407,294.37 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $2,407,294.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,337,248.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18.

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07.

On Friday, July 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22.

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 530,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

