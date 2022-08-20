Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE HE opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

