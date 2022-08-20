Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,877,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.