Morgan Stanley Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $33.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.52.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Price Performance

Trinseo stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.