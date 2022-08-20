Insider Selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel Sells $3,416,400.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KKR opened at $54.09 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 80.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 261,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $102,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 759,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

