Mizuho Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $32.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of MRO opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

