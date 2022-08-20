Robert W. Baird Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $48.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

BBWI opened at $38.66 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $174,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $123,877,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $36,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

