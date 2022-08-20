L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) PT Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
L.B. Foster Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 million, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
