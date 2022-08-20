L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) PT Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 million, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

