StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 2.6 %

LifeVantage stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

