Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

NYSE PFGC opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 221,139 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 116,680 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

