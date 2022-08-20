Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.
Performance Food Group Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE PFGC opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13.
Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 221,139 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 116,680 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
