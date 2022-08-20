Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) PT Lowered to $0.75

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $0.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Bird Global has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Research analysts forecast that Bird Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 825,713 shares of company stock worth $625,463.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, CRV LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

