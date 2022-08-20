Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,696 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,934 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 47,696 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 62.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Essex LLC grew its position in Transocean by 19.2% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 399,843 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 64,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Transocean by 597.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 77,975 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

