Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 46,630 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,630 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

