Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Littelfuse by 3,106.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Activity

Littelfuse Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $246.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.