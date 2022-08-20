Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.3% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 178,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 159,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $9.67 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

