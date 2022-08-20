Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after buying an additional 173,874 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.5 %

HOMB opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.