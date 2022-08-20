Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
Featured Stories
