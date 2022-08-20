Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Price Performance

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

