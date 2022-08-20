Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.5 %

JWN stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.