Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,951 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 441.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 194,112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 454,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

