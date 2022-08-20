Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,380 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Stratasys worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SSYS opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.29.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
